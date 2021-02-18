FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – In about a week and a half, Spring Break gets underway with many college students planning to come to South Florida.

This year Fort Lauderdale, which is always a hot spot for the annual tradition, may see a smaller group of Spring Breakers since many colleges and universities are continuing their classes and not having an official break.

Those who do come should be aware of the rules.

This year police will not allow rideshare drivers to pick up or left off passengers on State Road A1A. Instead, there will be a designated pick-up/drop-off point at Las Olas Oceanside Park, 3000 East Las Olas Boulevard.

Rideshare drivers caught violating the rule will be issued citations.

The city welcomes those who are planning to come to town, as long as they play by the rules.

That means if you are under 21 – no booze. Students under the legal drinking age are not allowed to have alcohol and businesses are not allowed to sell it to them or serve it to them.

Speaking of alcohol, open containers are only allowed inside enclosed structures, like bars and restaurants.

“No alcoholic containers or beverages are allowed on the sandy portion of the beach. We don’t have an open container policy along the beach. They are allowed to drink but only in licensed establishments,” Fort Lauderdale interim Assistant Police Chief Frank Sousa.

People may also be cited or arrested for refusing to leave or returning to an establishment after being warned and causing a public disturbance while intoxicated. Other offenses include fighting or violent threatening behavior and public indecency, which includes exposing sexual organs or female breasts.

The city would like to remind those coming to town to wear masks while around others and maintain social distancing.

“There is a prohibition of tents being erected on the sand as well as canopies. Keep in mind COVID and what we’ve gone through as a country in the last year. We obviously encourage social distancing in that individuals can remain at a safe distance from one another,” said Sousa.

Spring Break 2021 is expected to begin Saturday, February 28th, and will continue through Sunday, April 18th.