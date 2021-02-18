MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – The White House unveiled President Joe Biden’s sweeping new immigration bill on Thursday. It offers a path to citizenship for most of the 11 million undocumented immigrants, including the so-called Dreamers. The bill has little emphasis on border security which already has critics speaking out, but the President has already signaled he’s open to compromise.

It is the most far-reaching immigration legislation overhaul attempted in three decades.

Biden’s plan would offer an eight-year path to citizenship for eleven million undocumented immigrants while expanding worker visas and reducing restrictions on family immigration.

It would also remove the word ‘alien’ from immigration laws and replace it with noncitizen.

“Everyone is entitled to be treated with decency, with dignity,” said President Joe Biden.

“We are confident that we can get this done. The American people support this. It’s long overdue. Millions have been waiting for relief,” said Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif.

Florida Rep. Mario Diaz Balart, R-Fla., agrees immigration laws need to change but he doesn’t agree with Biden’s plan.

In a statement, Diaz Balart said, “The United States is in urgent need of fixing our broken, outdated immigration system, and this has remained a top legislative priority for me in Congress. I am dedicated to working with my colleagues toward common sense legislation that upholds the rule of law, secures our borders to protect our national security, and allows those living in the shadows to earn a way to get right with the law. Unfortunately, President Biden’s immigration plan is an unrealistic, purely partisan effort that neglects our national security and is unlikely to obtain enough support to become law. As always, I am committed to working with my colleagues in a bipartisan manner–– something this administration has failed to do thus far.”

WATCH: White House, Dems Reveal Sweeping Immigration Reform Bill

Passing immigration legislation in Washington is like landing on the moon, it rarely happens, and politics have only become more polarized since the last time lawmakers tried.

Rep. Sanchez introduced the bill in the House on Thursday and New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez will introduce it in the Senate next week.

