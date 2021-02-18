MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,117 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

That brings the total to 1,849,744 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 166 additional deaths, bringing the total to 29,990.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.40% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.54%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 817 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 13 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 5,242.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 398,043.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.01%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.60%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 601 new cases and 14 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,297.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 187,432 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.58% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.84%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 7 new cases and no new additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,633 cases and 44 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 2.43% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.39%.