BROWARD (CBSMiami) – A frontline worker is recovering thanks to the help of the quick-thinking Broward Health team.
Holly Campbell, a travel nurse from West Virginia, was administering COVID-19 vaccines in Deerfield Beach when she suddenly felt the symptoms of a heart attack.
Moments later, the 42-year-old went into cardiac arrest.
But thanks to the Broward Health North cardiac specialists, they were able to unblock her arteries and stabilize her heartbeat.
"I can't thank the people enough, because 100% they saved my life. The national average is 90 minutes, and in under 60 minutes they had stints in place," she said. "That timing saved my life. I would not be here if it wasn't for Broward."
Campbell and Broward Health stress the importance of getting regular health screenings and not delay care.