BROWARD (CBSMiami) – A boil water order for parts of northeast Broward has been lifted.
Broward County Water and Wastewater Services customers in portions of Lighthouse Point, Deerfield Beach, and Pompano Beach can now use their water straight from the tap.
However, Coconut Creek, including Hillsboro Pines, still remains under the boil water notice.
Boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.
The boil water order was issued after lightning struck one of the county’s water treatment plants on Tuesday night.
In a release from the county, the lightning strike impacted the capabilities of the 2A pumping station in Pompano Beach, which resulted in very little to low water pressure in all of Lighthouse Point, northern portions of Pompano Beach, and parts of Deerfield Beach.
The pressure was eventually restored.
The boil water notice affected approximately 140,000 Broward County residents.