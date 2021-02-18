ESTERO (CBSMiami) – If you play golf in Florida, there’s a pretty high chance you could have a run-in with an alligator, but one Florida golfer got more than he bargained for recently while enjoying a round with a couple of friends.

Marc Goldstein was playing golf at Pelican Sound Golf and River Club in Estero when a wayward ball landed near a pond.

When Goldstein went looking for his errant ball, he spotted it, right next to an alligator.

Instead of trying to grab the ball, (smart move by the way,) he grabbed his phone to take a picture. That’s when the alligator picked up the ball with its mouth.

Goldstein was able to capture video of the gator holding the ball in its mouth, before it swam away.

Yes, it still had the ball in its mouth.

Goldstein and his golfing buddies had a good laugh.

No word if Marc got a mulligan after that.