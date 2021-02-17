MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new survey from CreditCards.com finds many couples are being unfaithful when it comes to money.

According to the survey, 40% of Americans admit to committing financial infidelity.

The most common offense is spending more money than their partner would be OK with. Others have secret credit cards or secret bank accounts.

“The most common reason people gave us was that they want privacy, they want to manage their own money,” said Ted Rossman, an industry analyst with CreditCards.com.

Rossman said millennials are the most likely to commit financial infidelity, and it can often lead to a sense of betrayal.

“You think, hey, I really thought I knew this person and they’ve been keeping this secret for so long. And chances are they’re gonna find out about it at some point, so I think communicating early and often is a good idea,” he said.

One in four people surveyed believe financial infidelity is worse than physical cheating.

Stephon and Christina Chaney were married for a couple of years before they sat down and talked seriously about finances.

“I am spending how much on coffee and you are spending how much on lunch?” Christina said.

They decided to make monthly budgets, but sometimes there’s a little cheating.

Stephon jokingly said, “When I see a transaction in the account and we both have agreed on certain budgets, right, and I see something that has exceeded that, I’m like, this woman has betrayed me, right.”

The Chaneys say it’s important to be open about spending, have mutual respect, accountability and stay on the same page. That’s kept their marriage on the same page too.