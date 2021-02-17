MANATEE COUNTY (CBSMiami) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is sparking controversy over the race to vaccinate.

At a news conference in West Central Florida Wednesday morning, the governor was asked about criticism over the state setting up an exclusive vaccination site for well-off neighborhoods in Manatee County – a site not available to people outside of certain zip codes.

This is what the governor had to say when he was questioned about the decision while visiting Lakewood Ranch:

“So anyone that’s saying that, let us know. If you want us to send to Sarasota next time or Charlotte or Pasco or wherever, let us know, we’re happy to do it. But I think most people, if we have an opportunity to bring vaccines and do it efficiently, I think that they’re going to want it,” he said. “And so, you know, there’s going to be folks that are going to complain about getting more vaccines. You know, I’ll tell you what, I mean, I wouldn’t be complaining. I’d be thankful that we’re able to do it. Because you know what? We didn’t need to do this at all. We saw a need. We want to get the numbers up for seniors. And so the logical thing was, let’s go to where there’s a high concentration of seniors.”

The governor’s comments met fierce backlash from the Florida Democratic Party.

In a scathing statement, Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz said the governor “must stop playing politics with the vaccine distribution.”

“Threatening retribution and less vaccine access for communities that criticize the vaccine rollout for its problems is shameful and inhumane. Vaccine access is a life or death situation for so many Floridians, yet somehow Gov. DeSantis thinks it is OK to play favorites and punish anyone who criticizes him or his vaccine program,” he said. “This must stop. Floridians need a leader with empathy, not a politician who chooses politics over lives.”