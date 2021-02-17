MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have identified Nimikae Clarke, 16, as the person who was shot and killed Saturday night after he approached someone at a drive-through ATM in Kendall.

Investigators said the victim was at the drive-thru ATM, when he was approached by Clarke. A confrontation ensued and shots were fired.

Gunshots rang out at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the BB&T Bank on SW 137 Avenue and SW 88 Street, according to investigators.

They say Clarke was fatally wounded and subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim also sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital. That victim was said to be in stable condition.

Authorities said a second subject was seen fleeing the scene on foot. Police have not been able to locate that suspect.

“It was pretty scary because you never know when you look outside if whoever they were looking for was there,” said Andy Medina.

Medina lives in the complex right next door to the BB&T where one man was fatally shot, another wounded and a third is on the run.

“Police didn’t really want us leaving our houses or even going into our backyard,” Medina said. “They had dogs, they had flashlights. They were around the whole neighborhood. They had a bunch of people here.”

With their guns drawn, Miami-Dade PD searched the area for the person they believe took part in the shooting.

“The victim in this particular case was doing some type of transaction and was at the drive-thru teller and the subject appears to have had some type of confrontation with the victim and there were shots fired, resulting in the subject being dead on the scene,” said Det. Alvaro Zabaleta.