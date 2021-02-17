PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/CNN) — The helipad at former President Donald Trump’s current home in Palm Beach has been removed.

Trump moved into his private Mar-a-Lago club after leaving the White House on January 20.

But the town of Palm Beach, where the club is located, required him to demolish the helipad because helicopters are not allowed in the area. The town only made a temporary exception while Trump was president.

Meanwhile, some Palm Beach town leaders are trying to stop Trump from living at Mar-a-Lago full time.

Trump made an agreement when he turned the residence into a club in 1993 that no one would be allowed to stay longer than a few weeks and those who oppose his residency say he’s in breach of contract.

Trump’s lawyers say he is no longer a member, but an employee and zoning laws allow employees to live at the clubs they work at or own.

The Palm Beach Town Council is expected to revisit the issue in the spring.

