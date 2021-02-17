MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say they are looking for a burglar who waved at a surveillance camera while rummaging through a vehicle in Oakland Park.
The man is seen waving as he walks up the driveway toward one of the vehicles, which turns the motion sensor light on.
Detectives say he then opened up the door of the second vehicle, rummages through the center console, and takes a few items. The items were later found nearby.
Detectives urge residents to keep their vehicles locked, and take out any valuables that may be inside.
Anyone who can identify the subject or has information is asked to contact BSO Detective Joshua Kessler at 954-954-202-3117. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).