MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Black History Month eco tours are now being offered for free on historic Virginia Key Beach.

Naturists are offering free eco tours across the key every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday on Virginia Key Beach at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The historic beach right off the Rickenbacker Causeway in Key Biscayne was designated as Miami-Dade County’s first black beach during segregation back in 1945. It was also the only recreation area available to blacks in Miami during that time.

Virginia Key Beach quickly became a cherished getaway, social gathering place, and even a sacred site for religious services.

The beach included such amenities as large shaded picnic areas with barbecue pits, cottages, a boat ramp and the famous Mini-Train and Carousel rides.

On the eco tour, you can see over 60 plant species, discover diverse wildlife and learn about historic Black figures in Miami.

There is a cap of 10 people per group.

Click here for more information or call 305-960-4600.