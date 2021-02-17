MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For the first time, 911 calls are telling the terrifying story that FBI special agents faced while serving a search warrant in Sunrise.

Nearby residents quickly picked up their phones to report the barrage of bullets minutes after a shooting claimed the lives of Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, while also injuring three others.

For some, the gunfire erupted just a few homes away.

OPERATOR: 911, what’s the address of the emergency?

CALLER: Well, we live in Sunrise Island, and behind us is someone shooting a gun.

OPERATOR: What is the address?

CALLER: We’re on a lake… and it sounds like the complex behind us.

Concerned, and in some cases frantic, 911 calls poured in from residents who described what they saw and heard in the early morning hours of Feb. 2.

OPERATOR: How many shots have been fired?

CALLER: A lot (gunshot pop).

OPERATOR: A lot? More than 10? More than five? Give me a range?

CALLER: More than 10.

In the calls, shaken voices described the bullets they heard outside their doors, breaking the silence of what are typically quiet early morning hours.

OPERATOR: What direction did you hear the shots come from?

CALLER: Outside my window… I really can’t say ma’am. I feel like I’m going to faint.

OPERATOR: Are you in a safe location?

CALLER: Yes, I’m in my bathroom with my daughter and my dog.

Special Agents Alfin and Schwartzenberger were honored at two tributes held at Hard Rock Stadium.

Meanwhile, the other three agents injured during the incident are all out of the hospital and expected to recover.