MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Former President Donald Trump drove by and waved to supporters who had been holding a rally for him on Presidents’ Day in West Palm Beach.

A planned rally of dozens of die-hard, flag-waving supporters, held a rally not far from his Palm Beach Estate.

The crowd roared with approval as the SUV Trump was in slowed down in front of them.

The former president could be seen waving and shouting, “We love you” to supporters that lined the street once frequented by presidential motorcades.

“It was really worth the drive to come up here and see him. That was a really unexpected surprise and that was really awesome,” said one Trump supporter.

The rally was held along Southern Boulevard to celebrate the holiday and the former president’s acquittal in his second impeachment trial.

“I think it was exactly what we expected. There was no wrongdoing,” said one supporter.

The supporters showed up with hats, flags, banners, and t-shirts.

“They stole the election and basically we’re going to come back stronger than ever. That’s why these people are here. These people are upset,” said rally organizer, Willy Guardiola.

“We need him. We need his leadership, we need his backbone, we need a man that can run this country,” said another supporter.

“He gave us hope for the Republican party. He’s a patriot that cares about this country.”

