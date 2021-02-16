Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Missing at Sea, US Coast Guard

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – The US Coast Guard continues to look for 10 people that went missing Friday near Key West.

The search involves a “6-foot makeshift vessel” that went missing off the coast of Key West, the Coast Guard said. The vessel departed Havana, Cuba, on Friday with 10 people on board.

The vessel was spotted by an individual near Key West on Sunday, according to a tweet from the Seventh District. It was located about eight miles south of Long Key and the search is ongoing for the 10 missing people, the Coast Guard said.

The agency told CNN it’s unclear why the vessel went missing. The Coast Guard has deployed search planes and multiple boats to search for survivors.

(©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)