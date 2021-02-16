MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – The US Coast Guard continues to look for 10 people that went missing Friday near Key West.
The search involves a “6-foot makeshift vessel” that went missing off the coast of Key West, the Coast Guard said. The vessel departed Havana, Cuba, on Friday with 10 people on board.RELATED: Miami Weather: Showers & Storms To Fade Overnight
The vessel was spotted by an individual near Key West on Sunday, according to a tweet from the Seventh District. It was located about eight miles south of Long Key and the search is ongoing for the 10 missing people, the Coast Guard said.RELATED: State: Weather Affecting COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution; Publix Suspends Online Reservation System
The agency told CNN it’s unclear why the vessel went missing. The Coast Guard has deployed search planes and multiple boats to search for survivors.MORE: History Of Negro League Partly Written At Miami's Dorsey Park
(©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)