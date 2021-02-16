MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s been a warm and steamy start with upper 70s across South Florida.

Earlier, a severe thunderstorm developed near Miccosukee Indian reservation in far Western Broward county near the Big Cypress National Preserve and a Tornado warning was issued around 6:30am. That warning has since expired but some strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday.

The rain chance is higher today due to a front moving in across the state.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible. The storm prediction center is forecasting a marginal risk of isolated severe storms that may produce heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

It will stay warm and humid Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with the chance for spotty showers and lows in the low 70s.

Passing showers will be possible on Wednesday due to moisture around.

It will be even hotter and breezy on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

Friday highs will be in the low 80s with the chance for a few showers due to a strong cold front on the way. Lows will fall to the low 50s on Friday night into Saturday morning. Highs only around 70 degrees.

It will be cool weekend ahead.