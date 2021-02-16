MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fading cold front slipped into South Florida Tuesday afternoon, helping to continue rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
While some gusty winds were reported, the main threat has been from heavy downpours and some minor street flooding.
The showers and storms will fade overnight before redeveloping and moving inland on Wednesday.
From Wednesday through Friday, very warm and humid weather remains with highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s.
After that, a strong cold front will sweep through South Florida Friday night, dropping temps by about 10 to 15 degrees.
The weekend is looking breezy and cooler with plenty of clouds and highs in the 70s, while lows will be in the 50s and 60s.