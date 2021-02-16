MIAMI (CBSMiami) – La Placita located in Miami is famously known for a mural of the Puerto Rican flag on the three story building.

But the city of Miami sent a notice of violation to the owners, telling them that the mural has to be painted over.

This is not the first time the mural has been an issue. They were fined back in 2018 over $65,000 since it was done without a permit.

The city commission eventually voted to waive the fines.

Mayor Francis Suarez is now looking to make sure that the mural stays on the building.

“We’re going to do everything we can to work with them to make sure they don’t have to take that mural down,” he said. “Because the fact of the matter is, from my perspective, it’s beautiful, it’s a tourist attraction. It’s a symbol of the vibrancy of the Puerto Rican community in our city, which is a very vibrant and robust community. And I’m against the city forcing them to do that.”

Fines of $200 were to begin Tuesday.

CBS4 has reached out to the mayor’s office to see if that’s been put on hold.