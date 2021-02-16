MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are searching for a killer in what they say is the “violent and vicious” death of a transgender woman.
The body of 45-year old Lenoris Marlowe was found Feb. 4 inside her condominium at the Carmel at the California Condominiums located at 915 NE 199th Street, Miami-Dade police Detective Juan Segovia said in a video posted on Twitter.
“The family was left with no closure, and they’re suffering tremendously because of the death and the manner in which our victim passed away, was murdered,” Segovia said.
Police are talking to residents in the complex and the surrounding area because "we always believe that somebody saw something that they may not even realize that's going to be able to help us on this case," said Det. Segovia.
Det. Segovia added they recovered surveillance cameras from the surrounding area and spotted a person who may have information about the case.
Det. Segovia added they recovered surveillance cameras from the surrounding area and spotted a person who may have information about the case.

"We're hoping that somebody out in the community may be able to identify this individual and provide information to us or anybody in general who may have information about this case," said Segovia.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. You can remain anonymous. There is up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.