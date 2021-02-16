MIAMI (CBSMiami) – From the shootout on the streets in Miami Beach to this past weekend’s deadly ATM attempted robbery, there has been an uptick in gun violence throughout Miami-Dade since the beginning of the year.
On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava gathered with local officials as they are trying to stop the violence in Miami-Dade.
Levine Cava also addressed the murder of 6-year-old Chassidy Saunders, as Tuesday marked exactly one month since she was killed at a birthday party in Miami and those responsible have not been found.
Tune in now on my Facebook page for a press conference about the gun violence epidemic in Miami-Dade and to raise awareness about the ongoing investigation in the murder of six-year-old Chassidy Saunders.https://t.co/NgAhgFzxkd
— Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) February 16, 2021