MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 6,297 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

That brings the total to 1,837,285 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 225 additional deaths, bringing the total to 29,659.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.61% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.81%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,336 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 22 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 5,207.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 395,828.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.52%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.81%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 753 new cases and 9 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,275.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 186,063 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.66% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.07%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 7 new cases and 2 additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,600 cases and 44 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 3.86% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.31%.