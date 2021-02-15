The victims of the Parkland school shooting were remembered Sunday at several South Florida events.

The city of Parkland hosted a community commemoration at Pine Trails Park.

The event featured a ceremony to honor the victims, on-site therapy dogs, and 17 display boards where the community could write messages.

A commemorative video played following the ceremony.

“Just always remember them and what happened to them,” said Kathy, a participant.

It had been three years since the deadly school shooting in Parkland and some are still shocked.

“It is crazy. I just still can’t believe this happened. It does not seem real,” said Lauren Kuperman, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School alumni.

Kuperman was a senior at the time.

“I was in the building and we knew many people and it’s just very hard,” said Kuperman.

“My son was one of the survivors. Today, we remind people it is not just Valentine’s Day,” said Elana Dasent, a parent.

“It’s just very great that the community comes together for this and I just think it is very important that we show sympathy for the families,” said Terra Spector, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School alumni.

The people of Parkland say they will never forget.

The city of Margate held a vigil at the Margate Sports Complex.

Lanterns were released in honor of the victims, following speeches from a guest speaker and city officials.

Over at Eagles’ Haven Wellness Center in Coral Springs, people placed their hands over their hearts in silence to remember the victims. There was a candle lit for each one.

“All of us made a commitment that day, and every day going forward, that we would always remember not only what happened here, but every beautiful life that was lost. And we promise to honor them and we will continue to do so,” said State Rep. Christine Hunschofsky.

The event’s focus was healing, with attendees participating in activities such as meditation, rock painting, bracelet making, and a drum circle. These were some of the hobbies of each of the 17 individuals.