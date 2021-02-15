FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Friends of a Hollywood woman who has been missing for four days have asked for the public’s help in finding her.

On Thursday, 21-year-old Noemi Bolivar left her home after 4 p.m. to go for a walk and was last seen around 6 p.m. at Ann Kolb Nature Center Park near Hollywood Beach, according to the Missing Person Support Center.

Hollywood police pinged her cell phone at 10 p.m. and it came back as being near 2300 S Ocean Drive on or near the Hollywood Broadwalk, according to the woman’s friends. An hour later they pinged it again and the signal indicated it to be near 2300 N Ocean Drive, according to friends. They said it was uncharacteristic of her to leave like this and they are concerned for well being.

“She is a very sweet, thoughtful, and very spiritual and religious girl making good choices in her life. She has a lot of support from her friends and church congregation,” Joy Berta wrote in an email to CBS4.

Bolivar is 5′ 3″ and weighs about 126 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, jean Bermuda shorts, and sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Hollywood Police Department at (954) 967-4636.