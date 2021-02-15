TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz, who has been responsible for the state’s handling of the COVID outbreak, is resigning.

During a news conference Monday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed Moskowitz, is stepping down. The governor added that Deputy Director Kevin Guthrie will take Moskowitz’s place.

Moskowitz told the USA TODAY NETWORK that his “departure won’t be imminent,” adding that it would be a “gradual transition.” He did not give a precise timeline.

CBS4’s Jim DeFede reports Moskowitz’s resignation was not unexpected. DeFede also learned Moskowitz’s last day will be April 30 so he can oversee the transition and allow his replacement to be ready for the 2021 hurricane season.

Moskowitz, a Democrat and former member of the state House, assumed the role shortly after DeSantis, a Republican, took office in 2019.

As director of emergency management, Moskowitz likely expected to focus on such events like hurricanes.

During his tenure, Moskowitz has instead overseen the emergency response to the coronavirus outbreak, including setting up testing sites — and now vaccination facilities — across the state.

The task has proven to be a logistical nightmare — as well as politically fraught, as Florida became an early epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak.

It’s been a demanding and stressful role that, he said, has taken a toll on his family life.

“My kids are 7 and 4. When I started this job, they were 5 and 2,” Moskowitz said. “I’ve been in this job for 50% of my younger one’s life.”

His departure was first announced by Florida Politics.

Moskowitz represented the Coral Springs area of Broward County in the state House of Representatives, serving from 2012 until 2019 and DeSantis tapped him to become his emergency services director.

Moskowitz served the Republican governor loyally and publicly defended DeSantis as he came under attack by Democrats and others critics of his response to the coronavirus.

But Moskowitz at times expressed his independence, such as when he acknowledged earlier this year the chaotic rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

It’s not unusual for high-level officials to leave their posts.

Last week, the governor’s chief of staff, Shane Strum, said he would be departing the DeSantis administration to helm Broward Health.

