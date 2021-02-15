MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 3,615 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

That brings the total to 1,830,988 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 159 additional deaths, bringing the total to 29,434.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.83% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.95%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 521 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 15 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 5,185.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 394,492.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.88%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.94%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 537 new cases and 10 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,266.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 185,310 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.41% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.19%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 13 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,593 cases and 42 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.96% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.60%.