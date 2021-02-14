PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – The victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting are to be remembered Sunday at events in Parkland and Margate.

The city of Parkland will host a community commemoration at the Pine Trails Park at 5:30 p.m.

The event will feature a ceremony to honor the victims, on-site therapy dogs and 17 display boards where the community can write messages.

A commemorative video will play following the ceremony.

The city of Margate will host a vigil at 5:30 p.m.

The “A Day of Love and Remembrance” event will take place at the Margate Sports Complex.

Lanterns will be released in honor of the victims, following speeches from a guest speaker and city officials.

Attendees will be given candles for the vigil.