MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,436 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.
That brings the total to 1,827,373 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.
There were another 96 additional deaths, bringing the total to 29,275.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.97% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.07%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,129 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 29 newly reported deaths.
The death toll is now 5,170.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 393,971.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.33%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.09%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 663 new cases and 17 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,256.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 184,773 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.64% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.29%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 18 new cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County's overall totals are 5,580 cases and 42 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.75% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.44%.