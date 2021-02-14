  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crime, Kendall Shooting, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A double shooting in Kendall Lakes has left one person dead and another victim hospitalized.

Investigators said it happened at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday as one of the victims was making a transaction at the BB&T Bank on SW 137 Avenue.

Police said the suspect got into a confrontation with the victim when shots were fired.

That victim died at the scene.

Police added that a second victim was shot and taken to a nearby trauma center.

