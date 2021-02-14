MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A double shooting in Kendall Lakes has left one person dead and another victim hospitalized.
Investigators said it happened at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday as one of the victims was making a transaction at the BB&T Bank on SW 137 Avenue.
Police said the suspect got into a confrontation with the victim when shots were fired.
That victim died at the scene.
Police added that a second victim was shot and taken to a nearby trauma center.