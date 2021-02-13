MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lakeside Animal Hospital in Plantation set up a puppy kissing booth just in time for Valentine’s Day.
The owners were on hand Saturday to explain what the kissing booth was all about and what sweet treats are safe and not safe for pets to consume on Valentine’s Day.
They also discussed what alternatives can be given to your furry friends as Valentine’s Day presents.
Organizers said Milos Pet Rescue of South Florida also came by to pick up donations Lakeside Animal Hospital had collected for their Homeless Pet Supply drive.