MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 7,515 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

That brings the total to 1,821,937 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 118 additional deaths, bringing the total to 29,179.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.44% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.99%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,680 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 20 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 5,141.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 392,842.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.7%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.05%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 886 new cases and 10 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,239.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 184,110 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.03% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.23%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 21 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,562 cases and 42 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.99% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.53%.