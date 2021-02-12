MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Attention all lovebirds, Valentine’s Day is on the horizon. It is the perfect date night for you and your significant other, or the best dinner night to treat yourself.

So, make plans with your partner and hit up these Miami restaurants offering Valentine’s Day deals to celebrate romance. Don’t forget your face masks and wash your hands.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

Azabu Miami Beach: Get ready for the most romantic dinner, as Azabu prepares the most filling and delicious Valentine’s Day meal. Starting things off with creamy crab salad with baby kale, followed by Wagyu beef carpaccio and lobster tempura. For the main course, enjoy a 16-ounce prime rib-eye accompanied by wild mushrooms and truffle vegetable rice. Finish things off with a sweet sesame hazelnut

MO Bar: Looking for the perfect pre-dinner cocktail on Valentine’s Day? Head over to MO Bar + Lounge at Mandarin Oriental and order their You Make Me Blush, a special Valentine’s Day drink. It is made with Clase Azul tequila, Aperol, basil syrup, yuzu juice, and “love potion” bitters. No reservations needed.

North Italia: This fine Italian establishment is offering a variety of starters. Main-course options include roasted butternut squash agnolotti, grilled branzino, and lobster fra diavolo. For dessert, guests can enjoy a classic tiramisu. The prix-fixe menu is offered at $65 per person.

Pubbely Sushi: Calling all sushi lovers! Pubbely Sushi will be offering BOGO deals on all Sunday brunch cocktails at all locations on Feb. 14 from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. To make a reservation, click here.

R House Wynwood: For all brunch lovers, the Latin American restaurant will feature a Valentine’s Day Drag Brunch. Guests can pick between two seatings — one at 11:30 a.m. and another at 2:30 p.m. Some of the foods offered are French toast, crispy fried chicken and biscuits, creamy mac and cheese. Guests can also enjoy special performances by some of the city’s top drag stars.

Tanuki: Swing into Tanuki this Valentine’s Day and dive into their five-course prix fixe featuring offerings such as uni toast with caviar, oysters with citrus sauce, chef’s choice of sushi, short rib and foie grass, and chocolate fondant. The menu is priced at $80 per person with a $48 optional beverage pairing. For more information, click here.



BROWARD COUNTY

The Balcony: Celebrate your love and enjoy a special four-course dinner menu this Valentine’s Day. The dinner menu will be available on Sunday for $55 per person and will include the guest’s choice of Arugula Salad or Little Gem Salad; an appetizer of Crab Cake or Cauliflower Croquettes; entree choice of Spiced Lamb Chop or Pan Seared Salmon; and a dessert choice of Chocolate Mousse Tart or Coconut Rum Cake. To make reservations click here.

Lona Cocina y Tequileria: Lona will have a featured cocktail this Valentine’s Day. For $14, guests can enjoy La Rosa Margarita. The drink includes Hiatus Blanco, grapefruit, rose-infused simple syrup, rose petal, and sea salt. The restaurant will also have a special dessert called Mi Corazon, which is a Mexican rum-flavored dulce de leche ice cream with raspberries and chocolate-covered peanuts for $10.

Shooter’s Waterfront: Celebrate Valentine’s Day alongside your significant other on the waterfront. Guests can enjoy a romantic dinner under the stars featuring Chef’s Special; Surf ‘n’ Turf. The meal offers broiled lobster tail and filet mignon, saffron whipped potatoes, asparagus, demi-glace. To make reservations, click here.

Tap 42: The restaurant will be having a “F*** Valentine’s Day” special where ladies can drink for free from 9-11 p.m.

CHAIN RESTAURANTS

Aunt Anne’s: Friday 2/12 through Sunday 2/14, Pretzel Perks app users save $5 on a bucket of Original Pretzel Nuggets, Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets, or Mini Pretzel Dogs, available for delivery or pick up.

For more information, click here.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Sunday, get Valentine’s Day Bundle for $59.95 via take-out and delivery, which includes a choice of two entrees, one appetizer, and a Pizookie for dessert.

For more information, click here.

BurgerFi: For those looking to “put a ring on it”, get an onion ring on the side of your meal for $1.

For more info, click here.

California Pizza Kitchen: The restaurant will allow customers to pick an appetizer, two entrees, and a dessert from a special menu for $35.

Carraba’s Italian Grill: Carraba’s offers a four-course dinner for two for $50.

Chili’s Bar & Grill: Chili’s is offering a two for $25, which includes an appetizer, two full-sized entrees, and a dessert.

Cinnabon: Sunday, customers can get a bundle starting at $15 for delivery with two classic cinnamon rolls and two cold brew iced coffees.

Firehouse Subs: Firehouse Subs will be offering rewards for members a free dessert Galentine’s and Valentine’s Day. Enter promo code LOVE in the Firehouse Subs app.

Krispy Kreme: The donut shop will be offering heart-shaped doughnuts, with special flavors, available through Feb. 14. Customers can also send a dozen of these doughnuts to a loved one with a note attached.

McDonald’s: Stay home on Valentine’s Day, and get free delivery on McDelivery on Uber Eats on orders of $20 or more.

Olive Garden: From Friday 2/12 through Sunday 2/14, Olive Garden offers guests a Valentine’s Day dinner for 2 To-Go for $39.99.

Papa Johns: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a one-topping, heart-shaped pizza for $11 at Papa John’s.

P.F. Chang’s: Guests can start off with an appetizer, soup, entree, dessert, and a little bit of bubbly. Couples can also get a “special surprise” for those who had in-restaurant reservations. For more information, click here.

Pieology: Dig into their Sweetheart bundle deal, featuring a signature pizza and cookies.

Starbucks: Through Sunday 2/14, there will be no delivery fees on Starbucks Delivers orders $15 or more placed on Uber Eats. Also, customers who place a Starbucks Delivers order on Uber Eats will get 50% off their Starbucks order, up to a maximum of $10 off, by using the code SENDLOVE.

Texas Roadhouse: Texas Roadhouse is offering a Valentine’s Day dinner for two, which includes an appetizer and two entrees. The deal is available from Feb. 12-15.