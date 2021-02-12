ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — A foundation that is building a memorial and museum to honor the 49 people who died in the Pulse nightclub mass shooting almost five years ago has tapped singer Ricky Martin to be their spokesman.
Foundation officials said Thursday that Martin will make public service announcements promoting tolerance and also support the foundation by making social media posts, taping video messages, and possibly narrating some exhibitions.
The position is unpaid.
Starting on Valentine's Day, the foundation is launching a fundraising campaign with a goal of getting 1 million people to donate $49. Proceeds will go toward building a permanent National Pulse Memorial & Museum.
