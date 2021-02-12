MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Friday, Inter Miami CF announced the signing of 2021 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick, winger Josh Penn to a First Team contract.
Penn, 20, was an attacher for the Indiana University Hoosiers.
The club said that Penn made 22 appearances in his only season with the team, starting in each one, and finished with six goals and two assists.
Additionally, the team said Penn made history with USL Championship club Indy Eleven, becoming the first player to sign professionally for the club after having competed for its academy, also becoming the youngest player to ever sign for the club at that time (18 years, three months and 27 days). The left-footed attacker has also played for the U.S. U-19 and U-20 men’s national teams.
Fresh off his contract signing, we chat with new winger @joshpenn2 on joining #InterMiamiCF 👇https://t.co/w0GTGiAawC
Inter Miami selected Penn in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft with the 10th overall pick.
Penn will still need to be signed to an MLS contract in order to be eligible for the 2021 MLS campaign.
More about the winger:
Name: Josh Penn
Position: Winger
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 160 lbs
DOB: 11/25/2000
Age: 20
Birthplace: Naperville, Ill.
Nationality: USA