MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Barely old enough to drive, Edison Azcona, Felipe Valencia, and Ian Fray are at the wheel of a new chapter for Inter Miami.

These three teenagers were the first to jump from the academy to the first team. Ian, 18, Edison, 17, and Felipe, 15, have all had success at the United Soccer League level with Fort Lauderdale CF.

Felipe is making history as the youngest goalscorer ever in the league.

Now, the trio hopes to rewrite the headlines in Major League Soccer.

“It’s been really exciting and seeing Pipe (Felipe) and Ian come up with me too. I feel more comfortable and it makes me happy that we were able to go up the ranks,” said Azcona.

“It would be different if it was only one of us. We wouldn’t be able to be so comfortable and rely on each other if we need help.”

On January 22nd, when Inter Miami was welcoming in new head coach Phil Neville, CBS4’s Mike Cugno asked David Beckham how important it was to see academy players come up through the ranks.

“That was my dream, to be honest. When I started this 8 years ago, I was lucky to be involved with probably one of the most successful academy systems with Manchester United and Phil was part of that as well. And I always knew that was going to be the culture and the DNA of what created the community of our club,” said Beckham.

“It’s a dream come true, honestly. It’s super exciting. You have David Beckham to look up. He’s a legend you know,” said Azcona.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s something that you don’t think is real. Walking in and saying hi to him, it’s something that you don’t take for granted any day,” said Valencia.

Cugno asked the trio if David Beckham still has “it.”

“Yeah, he’s got it, he got it,” said Azcona.

Felipe was the first to move up to the first team. In fact, he went from playing in Kendall to trying out for the academy.

Now that they have all proved their ability next goal is to prove they are professionals.

“I think me and Edi are the type of guys to be like, ‘Oh, ‘I’m playing with Higuain, I’m playing with Pizarro.’ It’s more like I’m on the first team. I have to do my job. If we start thinking about the people we’re with, it’s going to get in our heads. We just have to think for ourselves and do good ourselves,” said Valencia.