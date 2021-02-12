ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – A fire was spotted on a ride at Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure Friday morning.
The fansite Universal Parks News Today reported that the fire was visible Popeye and Bluto's Bilge-Rat Barges.
They said that they heard a lot of shouting and saw thick black smoke rising into the sky. They added that the fire was put out rather quickly.
The river rapids ride, in Toon Lagoon, had been closed for refurbishment so no guests were in the area.
Universal Parks News Today posted pictures of the fire on their Twitter account.