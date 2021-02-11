MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some seniors who get the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are concerned about getting the second dose when they are not given a time to return.

The key message from the state-run sites is to treat the vaccination card they are given “like gold.”

Seniors who get the first dose and are not given a time to return will get a call from the state. They’re urged to answer their phone because the call may be identified as a “spam risk” from a 786 number. The state will try several times to contact the person and those calls may come as late as 20 days later.

Those that don’t answer or don’t get a call should return to the same site in 21 days.

Those who show up at a site for the second shot must have a return appointment day and their vaccination card.

“We only have the allocated amount for our appointments each and every day. So if you come out here without an appointment trying to get a vaccine, or if you come out here looking for extras, you will be turned away. So please, save yourself a trip. The last thing we want is for someone to waste a trip when perhaps you can spend that time trying to register online,” said spokesman Mike Jackles at the Hard Rock Stadium vaccination site.

He adds that it is important not to try to get the second dose at a different site and do not show up more than 30 minutes before the appointment time if they are given one.