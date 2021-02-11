CBS TELEVISION STATIONS SOUTH FLORIDA

WFOR/WBFS-TV

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

Job Title: Producer – Fulltime

Description:

CBS Television Stations consists of 28 CBS-owned stations in 17 major U.S. markets, as well as the stations’ digital properties. The portfolio of stations includes 15 that are part of the CBS Television Network, eight affiliates of The CW Network, three independent stations and two MyNetworkTV affiliates.

Seeking for a new career opportunity? CBS 4/WFOR-TV, the CBS O & O in Miami, market #16, is looking for an aggressive, experienced, outgoing and creative Producer. The ideal candidate will create, lead and organize content for the station utilizing strong editorial, journalistic, communication and organizational skills.

We are looking for someone who has passion for covering the South Florida news market and for breaking news coverage. He or she must be an organized self-starter, who can work closely with people from across the newsroom, including reporters, news managers, anchors, assignment editors, production staff and the News Director to determine daily content needs. This candidate should be prepared to enhance the content of the rundown with originality, creative writing, graphics, video, research, and station branding as they are responsible for the production of live broadcast that includes up to the minute developing editorial decisions. Please apply!

Requirement:

At least 2-3 years newscast producing experience is required.

Begin the application process here: https://cbs.avature.net/cbstvscareers

ViacomCBS is an equal opportunity employer (EOE) including disability/vet.

At ViacomCBS, the spirit of inclusion feeds into everything that we do, on-screen and off. From the programming and movies we create to employee benefits/programs and social impact outreach initiatives, we believe that opportunity, access, resources and rewards should be available to and for the benefit of all. Viacom is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace and is an affirmative action employer. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, creed, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship status, marital status, disability, gender identity, gender expression, and Veteran status.

If you are a qualified individual with a disability or a disabled veteran, you may request a reasonable accommodation if you are unable or limited in your ability to use or access http://www.viacbs.com/careers as a result of your disability. You can request reasonable accommodations by calling 212.846.5500 or by sending an email to viacomaccommodations@viacom.com. Only messages left for this purpose will be returned.

