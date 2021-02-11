MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mild start Thursday morning with temperatures mostly in the mid-70s across South Florida.
The afternoon will be warm and mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Although the rain chance is low, a few showers may sneak in on the breeze.
Thursday night lows will be mild again, around 70 degrees, with the potential for fog overnight.
On Friday our rain chance begins to increase due to moisture moving in. Highs remain warm in the low 80s.
It will be even warmer Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers will be possible on Saturday. The highest rain chance will be on Sunday for Valentine's Day with the potential for showers and some storms.
We remain unsettled on Monday for President’s day due to a stalled front. It will not be as hot early next week but still warm with highs in the low 80s.