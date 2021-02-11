SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – The FBI has released very clear pictures of a bank robber who struck a Southwest Miami-Dade bank on Thursday afternoon.
According to the FBI, the man robbed the Chase Bank branch located at 13745 SW 152nd Street, around 1:30 p.m.
The masked bank bandit demanded money from an employee while customers were inside.
Nobody was hurt and the FBI is not releasing the amount of money that was stolen.
If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the robbery, call the FBI at (754)703-2000.