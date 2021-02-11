MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 8,525 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.
That brings the total to 1,806,805 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.
There were another 180 additional deaths, bringing the total to 28,871.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.20% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.60%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,579 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 19 newly reported deaths.
The death toll is now 5,081.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 389,519.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.64%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.56%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 992 new cases and 16 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,218.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 182,419 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.88% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.69%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 13 new cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County's overall totals are 5,528 cases and 42 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 3.50% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.27%.