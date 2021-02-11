MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The city of Miami honored Black pioneer Alexander C. Lightbourne at a commission meeting Thursday.
Lightbourne was one of the signers of the charter that incorporated Miami as a city on July 28, 1896.
And Lightbourne's great-great-great-granddaughter, Allison Lightbourne Jones, was there to accept the proclamation.
“It’s very important, I think, for African American families, children, generations to learn about their history,” she said. “We all contribute to this country, one way or the other. We all make some type of contribution to the development of this country.”
Lightbourne was a Bahamian immigrant who came to the United States in 1866.
He lived in different parts of the state, including Tallahassee and Jacksonville.