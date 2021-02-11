MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The mother, father and grandmother of 6-year-old Chassidy Saunders and Miami Police are appealing for the public’s help after the child’s life was taken in a drive-by while she was at a birthday party.

The family has released a new cellphone video of Chassidy. It shows different clips of Chassidy being playful, saying “happy birthday to me” and “I got lip gloss. I have lipstick” and “I am at the party.”

“She was smart. She had a lot of personality,” said Chassidy’s mother Shatoya Taylor. “She loved to dance. She was happy, loved makeup, and she was just a happy child.”

Police say it was 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 16th when Chassidy was at a birthday party near a Burger King restaurant at N.W. 54th St. and 6th Place when several shots were fired in a drive-by.

Two adults, a woman and a man in their 20s, were wounded.

Chassidy, who was also struck by the gunfire, did not survive.

Aguilar said it is not clear who was being targeted.

“Right now we have a vague description of a black sedan, possibly a Honda arriving at the party. A black male wearing a mask exited the Honda and had a verbal exchange with someone at the party. I don’t know the nature of that but he went back to the vehicle and then gunshots were fired,” Aguilar said.

“We take every murder seriously but when it’s somebody who was killed who was so innocent that had their entire life ahead of them that just did not deserve to die who no way brought this on their own. She was just at a party trying to be a kid. And to think her life ended so violently it’s an outrage to all of us” he added.

“That was messed up. She was an innocent child. First of all, she was at a party. Who would want to shoot up a child’s party? If you know something, say something. Anything would help. She was just six. She was my baby girl. It would mean a lot to see this case solved. It would not bring her back but there would be some type of justice,” Taylor said.

Chassidy’s father, Charles Saunders, said “I am hurting right now. I am lost. I don’t know what to do. What if it was your child? What if it was your innocent child or your niece or nephew or granddaughter? Say something. Somebody is hiding behind closed doors.”

Chassidy’s grandmother Sharon Cullins said “She was just an adorable person to be around. It breaks many hearts to know that she is not here anymore. She can’t call me and say grandma, some and get me or say what are doing, I love you, grandma.”

“To the person who did this, don’t you even have a conscience. How can you go to the birthday party of a 2-year-old where you see kids running around and start shooting like this. Whoever you are turn yourself in. You can’t run and you can’t hide. They are going to get you eventually. And for the person who knows about this, you are just as guilty as the person who did it. Say something. Tell us who did this to our baby. It is not fair,” she added.

CBS4’s Peter D’Oench spoke with Assistant Miami Police Chief Armando Aguilar, who says police are making progress looking for a shooter who was in a black sedan possibly a Honda.

Assistant Miami Police Chief Armando Aguilar told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench they are making progress looking for the gunman.

“Our detectives have been working tirelessly. We are making progress in this case. We know there is someone out there who can provide us with information,” Aguilar said.

Aguilar says the case is a top priority for Miami Police.

There is a $5,000 reward.

Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).