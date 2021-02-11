PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Sunday, Feb. 14, marks three years since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. All week long, Broward County Public Schools have been participating in a variety of volunteer and community service activities in remembrance of the 17 students and staff lost and those who were injured during the Parkland school tragedy.

Friday, Feb. 12, at 10:17 a.m., the entire District will observe a moment of reflection to honor and remember the victims.

“During the week-long commemoration, BCPS students on campuses and those learning at home will positively impact the lives of others through community service activities,” said BCPS Superintendent Robert W. Runcie. “We’re proud of the contributions our students are making within their communities and we hope to engage them and their families in shaping the lives of others as, together, we work to continue to heal from the tragedy.”

In addition to the moment of silence, there are numerous Day of Service and Love projects taking place on Friday.

Peters Elementary School

851 N.W. 68th Avenue, Plantation FL 33317

10:30 a.m. – noon

Messages of kindness and love will be shared through read alouds; students will write letters expressing gratitude and appreciation and will decorate mugs to be delivered to first responders at the Plantation Police Department and local hospitals thanking them for their service (mug decorating around 11 a.m.).

Riverside Elementary School

11450 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33071

8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Students and staff will wear pink, red and hearts for the weekly Spirit Day. Students will plant seeds of love with seed confetti hearts that will bloom with mixed flowers in a couple of weeks. Classroom cleanups will also take place throughout the day.

Olsen Middle School

330 S.E. 11th Terrace, Dania Beach, FL 33004

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Students will participate in creating appreciation gifts for frontline healthcare workers and nurses at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. The goal of the project is to uplift and support hospital personnel who have given their time and dedicated their lives to helping others during the pandemic.

Pines Middle School

200 N.W. Douglas Road, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Honoring the heroes of Pembroke Pines. Students will create cards and drawings for local heroes. Distinguished guests from the City of Pembroke Pines and Pembroke Pines Police Department will be invited during the lunch period for presentations and recognitions.

Boyd H. Anderson High School

3050 N.W. 41st Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33309

9:30 – 11 a.m.

Students will participate in activities on campus with the theme of love and kindness, including campus cleanup, beautification and creation of a rock garden in the courtyard and a mural depicting acts of kindness.

Coral Springs High School

7201 W. Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL 33065

10 a.m.

The school celebrates the unveiling of its “Removing Barriers” mural, depicting an image created by sophomore Josephine Majdoch, the winner of the school’s Removing Barriers Mural Contest. Her piece was inspired by a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King. Following a moment of reflection at 10:17 a.m., Majdoch and commissioned muralist, Corey Burton, will discuss the piece.

South Broward High School

1901 N. Federal Highway, Hollywood, FL 33020

8:30 a.m.

Grab-and-Go First Responders Gratitude Breakfast with invited guests from Hollywood Police Department and Hollywood Fire Rescue.

Students who participate in activities and volunteer service projects, are being urged to do so safely by adhering to all COVID-19 related safety precautions.

For more information about Day of Service and Love, visit browardschools.com/serviceandlove.