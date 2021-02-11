MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An armed carjacking in Florida City led to a police chase in Homestead and ended with two people in the hospital.
Homestead Police said the carjacking happened on Thursday morning in front of a Dollar General store on Palm Avenue at 6th Avenue in Florida City. The carjacking suspect fired several shots at the driver while taking the vehicle, police said. No one was hit.
Officers then spotted the stolen car in Homestead and there was a brief pursuit. It ended at NW 14th Avenue and NW 8th Street when the carjacking suspect lost control and crashed into two cars.
Both the suspected carjacker and a woman in one of the other cars were taken to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition.
Homestead Police confirmed no one in the third car was hurt.
Officers said they recovered the suspect’s gun.