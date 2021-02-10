MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s.
Wednesday night will be mild with lows around 70 degrees. Patchy fog is expected to develop overnight.
The rain chance begins to increase on Thursday with the potential for spotty showers through Friday. We stay warm with highs near the mid-80s late week.
This weekend an increase in moisture will likely lead to more rain. Scattered showers are possible on Saturday. Sunday will hot with highs in the upper 80s. Showers and some storms will develop on Valentine's Day.
As a front stalls over us on Monday, we remain unsettled with the potential for wet weather. It is will not be as hot on President’s day with highs near 80 degrees.