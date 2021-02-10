MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Fort Lauderdale man is speaking out nearly a month after he said he was hit by a car that never stopped.

Matthew Masters said he was coming home from a dinner and was walking his bicycle across the street in a crosswalk when a car came speeding by and struck him.

Surveillance video from near where it happened on the corner of NW 16th Street and 7th Avenue captured the moment of impact.

Masters said a sanitation worker showed up to help him and called 911.

He suffered serious injuries, including a fractured pelvis. He said he “got lucky” and wants to get the hit-and-run driver “off the road.

Car parts were collected at the scene and investigators believe the driver was behind the wheel of a late-model Nissan.

If you know anything, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (305) 493-TIPS.