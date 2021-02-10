MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 7,537 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
That brings the total to 1,798,280 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.
There were another 165 additional deaths, bringing the total to 28,691.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.59% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.71%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,515 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 4 newly reported deaths.
The death toll is now 5,062.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 387,940.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.44%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.58%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 926 new cases and 10 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,202.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 181,427 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.74% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.72%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 10 new cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County's overall totals are 5,515 cases and 42 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 3.79% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.53%.