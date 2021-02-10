MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two men and a woman who survived on coconuts after being stranded on a deserted Bahamian island for 33 days were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.
During a routine air patrol on Monday, a Coast Guard crew spotted the three Cubans waving flags on Anguilla Cay, which is located in a chain of islands between the Lower Keys and Cuba.
The Coast Guard returned later and dropped food, water, and a radio. A helicopter picked them up on Tuesday and flew them to the Lower Keys Medical Center. None were seriously hurt.
They told the Coast Guard helicopter crew their boat had capsized in rough waters nearly five weeks earlier, and they were able to swim to the deserted island, according to the Sun-Sentinel.
It was unclear if they were trying to make it to the U.S. or if they were fishermen who got lost at sea.