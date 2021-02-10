MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is on the hunt for a man they said burglarized a marked Sweetwater PD vehicle.
It happened last Friday near NW 35th Avenue and NW 36th Street at around 2 a.m.RELATED: Small Police Departments Feeling Squeeze Of Skyrocketing Ammo Prices, If They Can Find some
Police said the officer found the back windshield shattered. The officer noted his flashlight, vest and ammunition were gone.RELATED: Democratic Miami Beach Commissioner Ricky Arriola Condemned By His Own Party For Being On A ‘Toxic COVID Conspiracy Theory Kick’
Police said the surveillance video captured the man leaving the scene with the stolen items.MORE: Fort Lauderdale Man Speaks Out In Hopes Hit-&-Run Driver That Left Him Seriously Injured Is Caught
If you recognize him, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.