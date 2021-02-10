WATCH LIVECBS4 News At 11
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is on the hunt for a man they said burglarized a marked Sweetwater PD vehicle.

It happened last Friday near NW 35th Avenue and NW 36th Street at around 2 a.m.

Police said the officer found the back windshield shattered. The officer noted his flashlight, vest and ammunition were gone.

The suspect had a yellow “Rugrats” backpack. (Source: Miami Police Department)

Police said the surveillance video captured the man leaving the scene with the stolen items.

If you recognize him, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

The suspect had a face mask decorated with marijuana leaves. (Source: Miami Police Department)

