By CBSMiami.com Team
Fort Lauderdale Shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two people were shot in what police believe was a domestic violence incident in Fort Lauderdale.

It happened in the 2900 block of SW 31st Court.

Police said officers were sent to the area after they received reports of a shooting. While there, the officers heard gunshots and ran toward them. That’s when they spotted a woman with a gun in the front yard of a home. They ordered her to drop it, she did and was taken into custody.

They then discovered that an elderly male and a juvenile had been shot.

The elderly male had non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police. The juvenile was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

