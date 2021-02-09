FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two people were shot in what police believe was a domestic violence incident in Fort Lauderdale.
It happened in the 2900 block of SW 31st Court.RELATED: FBI Cyber Unit Trying To Determine Who Hacked Florida Water Plant
Police said officers were sent to the area after they received reports of a shooting. While there, the officers heard gunshots and ran toward them. That’s when they spotted a woman with a gun in the front yard of a home. They ordered her to drop it, she did and was taken into custody.RELATED: Live Updates: Trump Impeachment Trial Set To Get Underway In Senate
They then discovered that an elderly male and a juvenile had been shot.MORE: 'I Feel True Remorse': Florida Man Sentenced In Giuliani-Related Fraud Case
The elderly male had non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police. The juvenile was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.